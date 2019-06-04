Pakistani students excel in Huawei ICT competition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students secured the second position in Huawei ICT Competition 2018-2019 Global Finals, hosted by Huawei and featuring the theme of “Connecting Glory Future”.

After fierce competition, the Pakistan team comprising three students won the second prize while Malaysian and Algerian teams shared the first prize of the practice competition in network track.

Winning students, Zohaib Anwar of Virtual University, Lahore, Shamim Iqbal of Virtual University, Lahore, and Jawaria Abbas of Lahore Leads University mentored by Muhammad Ahsan Malik, Corvit Networks, Lahore, attended the event.

Since its launch in June 2018, the contest has attracted 61 countries from all over the world, 1,600 plus colleges and universities, and more than 100,000 college students participated in the competition. After the national and regional competitions, 49 teams from 30 countries were selected. 147 students entered the global finals. The Huawei ICT Competition Pakistan 2018-2019 was launched on September 6, 2018. Road show and workshops were held at 53 universities and academic institutions across Pakistan, making it one of the largest scale events in higher education in Pakistan and also the largest in the overseas area of Huawei ICT Competition globally.

The numbers of participants at roadshows were 15,000 plus while the successful online applicants in Pakistan have reached 10,672. More than 30 plus locations and 5,000 plus students attended the exam conducted on Huawei’s e-learning platform. Top 300 students are invited to attend the Round 2 from which 171 students passed HCNA Certification out of 270 certification exam attendees.

The Top 100 students took part in the National Final and the most competitive Top 6 students were selected for the Middle East regional Final. Three out of the top six students qualified for the International Final after the Middle East regional final.

Huawei has been successful in establishing 15 Huawei ICT Academies all across Pakistan. This program provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies through R&D and adopt Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model.