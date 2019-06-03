NBA FINALS SERIES TIED 1-1: Iguodala’s 3-pointer lifts Warriors over Raptors

TORONTO, Canada: Defending champions Golden State needed Andre Iguodala’s clutch 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining Sunday to hold off Toronto 109-104 and lift the Warriors level in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

Seeking a third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons, the Warriors knotted the best-of-seven series at 1-1 ahead of games three and four on Wednesday and Friday in California.

With former US President Barack Obama in the crowd, Golden State trailed by 12 points in the second quarter, made the first 18 points of the third and led by as much as 72-59.

Toronto rallied, holding the Warriors scoreless for more than 5:30 only to fall short on the last of 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Iguodala’s eight points.

“His play in the second half was really inspiring at both ends. He did a fantastic job,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He has hit a lot of big shots in the finals before, so he was unfazed.

“I think he sensed that we needed his production in that second half and he came alive.”

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points while Stephen Curry added 23 and Draymond Green contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points for Toronto and added 14 rebounds while Raptors reserve Fred VanVleet netted 17 points.

Golden State suffered injuries to Thompson and Kevon Looney, Curry battled dehydration and Iguodala’s heroics came despite a leg injury.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve battled through injuries,” Iguodala said. “It’s a mindset. You go play. Not saying it’s smart, but you only have about a week left to gut it out and see if you can help the team.”

It left reserves to play key roles in the triumph. “It was a great win,” Kerr said. “We got to go home and protect our home floor and we’ll see about all the injuries. But I’m very proud of our team. It was a hell of an effort from the bench.”

The Warriors were again without top scorer Kevin Durant, but the forward is expected back soon after missing seven games with a right calf strain.

Victory was vital for Golden State. Of 34 teams that fell behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals, only four rallied to win the crown.