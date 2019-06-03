Men beauty salons, barbershops cashing in on Eid rush

Islamabad : As the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, men beauty salons and barbershops across the country are seeing brisk business as a large number of men customers are visiting them ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Men’s hair salons witnessed a large turnout of citizens, reaching 70 to 80 percent, before Eid-ul-Fitr, and hairstylists’ prices rose up during the last three days of Ramazan, especially the night before Eid.

According to beauty salons, not only the women but men have also started visiting the beauty salons to groom themselves.

Various male beauty salons have mushroomed in the city, offering all sorts or beauty treatments and special packages including Ramazan deals, said a citizen. A barber said, “A lot of men come for grooming during this period.

“Though our shops remain crowded during Eid days, there are many young people who come every week during Ramazan for grooming.

“While some want henna applied on hair, most people get shaving and facial massage done.

“Eid night is the golden night for barbers where they operate for 24 hours, said another salon worker.

“Quantity over quality is the motto for most salons and spas during the Eid festivities,” said a 29 years old Faisal Ikram. A male customer said all the barbershops and hair salons around are busy ahead of Eid celebrations. Meanwhile, a manager at a salon for men said they would close shop in the morning.

“We will be busy till Fajr on Chand Raat,” he said, adding that most of their customers were young men who wanted haircuts, hair streaking, facials and even a shave.”