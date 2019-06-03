Need for care

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The district police headquarters Larkana has remained a victim of neglect for decades. The area is deprived of basic amenities like a proper sully of electricity or a proper drainage system.
The concerned authorities and requested to make the police headquarters Larkana like other headquarters in Sindh, and provide the police with facilities.
Shazim Hussain
Larkana
