close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 4, 2019

Need for care

Newspost

 
June 4, 2019

The district police headquarters Larkana has remained a victim of neglect for decades. The area is deprived of basic amenities like a proper sully of electricity or a proper drainage system.

The concerned authorities and requested to make the police headquarters Larkana like other headquarters in Sindh, and provide the police with facilities.

Shazim Hussain

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost