KU awards 51 MPhil, 21 PhD degrees

Karachi University on Monday conferred 72 degrees -- 51 MPhil and 21 PhD degrees -- in various disciplines.

In a meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research held under the chairmanship of the varsity’s vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, approved these degrees. According to the KU registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, 51 research fellows belonging to various departments of Karachi University received their MPhil degrees on the successful completion of coursework and thesis.

They included Saadia Riaz, M Anwar ul Haq, Sheeba Wajid, Rafaila Rafique, M Noman Khan, Sindhia Kumari, Muhammad Altaf, Sidra Akhter, Raheel Ahmed, Shabana, Ambreen, Sanaullah, Nida Iqbal, Ghulam Farooq, Tehsin Ahmed, Quratulaine, Hunain Ali, Kanwal, Jasara Gul, Sajjid Haider, Hamna Shadab, Nurmeen Adil, Nasir Abbas and Komal Zia, Sobia Ekram and Ayesha Sultana, Sobia, Anum Adil and Maha Shahid, Atta Ullah, Yusra Hussain, Raheel Shakeel Ahmad, Hina, Nida Gulzar Siddiqui, Talha Ahmed Siddiqui, Khasif Haneef, and Farah Naz Ata, Syed Muddasir Hussain, Aelia Zaidi, Hafsa Rafique, Habiba Zaheer and Maheen Hassan, Saba Abid, Samrine Zehra and Nida Nasir, Sakina, Syeda Sarah Abbas, Tooba Khan, Ehtisham Asif, Abdul Jabbar and Asma Javed.

He mentioned that the PhD degrees were awarded to Muhammad Irfan, Arif Ali Shah, Ubaid Ullah, Sohaib uz Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Shadman Andalib and Syed Rashid Ali Jaffary, Hina Afzal and Fouzia Naseer, Nayab Kanwal, M Asif Asgher and Muti ur Rehman, Abdul Wajid and Faraz Ul Haq , Khizar Hayat Khan Tahir and Mariya Baig, Sarah Syed Kazmi, Nudrat Naeem, Syed Noman Ali, Erum Hanif and Laraib Liaquat.