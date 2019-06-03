PML-N’s Sindh chapter announces office-bearers

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) on Sunday announced the names of office-bearers and the members of organising committees for the province, divisions, districts and wings.

According to a notification issued by the party’s provincial president, Shah Muhammad Shah, the Sindh Council members in its meeting in Hyderabad conferred the authority to announce the office-bearers. In a major restructuring of the party, the PML-N’s central leadership last month announced a few new office-bearers for Sindh and its capital, Karachi, where the party had been suffering badly due to factionalism.

Retaining Shah as the party’s Sindh president, the party has chosen former finance minister Miftah Ismail for the post of the provincial secretary general, whereas veteran party leader Ali Akbar Gujjar has been appointed as the provincial senior vice-president. For running the party’s affairs in Karachi, the PML-N has appointed Muhammad Salman Khan and Nasiruddin Mehmood for the posts of the president and secretary general respectively.

However, on Sunday, Shah announced office-bearers for the remaining posts in the provincial cabinet. They included Chaudary Muhammad Tariq (additional secretary-general), Qamar Zaman Rajpar (information secretary), Asad Usmani (additional information secretary), Khalid Hussain Shaikh (spokesperson/media coordinator), Shehbaz Shiakh (deputy Information secretary) and Malik Riaz (finance secretary).

The list shows PML-N Sindh president Shah, Ismail, former governor Muhammad Zubair, Senator Mushaidullah Khan, MNA Kheal Das Kohistani, and former MPA Sorath Thebo have also been given representation on the 24-member provincial executive committee.

The party has also announced 21 vice-presidents. It included: Malak Muhammad Taj, Aman Afridi, Khalid Mumtaz, Haji Saliheen, Shaikh Javed Mir, Shahid Iqbal Arain, Afnanullah Khan, Raja Abdullah, Tanveerul Haq Thanvi, Yaqoob Kalroo, Mian Rehmatullah, Neelam Walgi, Zahid Rind, Malik Nazar Abbas, Iman Din Khoso, Bashir Bhutto, Nawab Ahmed Talpur, Ifran Bhugio Advocate, Umaid Ali Rind and Faiz Muhammad Brohi. The party has also announced 18 joint secretaries for the province.

The party announced officer-bearers for Karachi’s six districts. It appointed Raja Saeed and Aqeel Rehmani for president and secretary general respectively of District South. For District Malir, the party has chosen Majeed Colony union committee chairman Feroz Khan for president and Sher Ahmed for secretary general. For District West, the PML-N has chosen Saeedullah Afridi and Rana Waris for the post of president and secretary general.

Other office-bearers include Ali Ashiq Gujjar and Naveed Ahmed (president and secretary general for District Korangi), Nisar Shah and Nadeem Akhtar Arain (president and secretary general for District East), and Muhammad Saim Khan and Amir Advocate (president and secretary general for District Central).

Raja Khaleequr Zaaman Asanari has been made Sindh president of the party’s youth wing, while MNA Kohistani has been appointed as the provincial chief of the party’s minority wing. Former MPA Thebo has been made again the provincial chief of the women wing. KK Javed and Yasir Adeel Shaikh have given the responsibility to head the lawyers and student wings in the province.