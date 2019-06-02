Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, my younger son Javaid is expected to appear and pass his examination for A-Level August 2019 year. His subjects are Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and Computing. He is ambitious to get admission in Petroleum or Chemical Engineering. He is very good at computing also. Your expert suggestions and advice on the future prospects in these subjects shall be highly appreciated. (Junaid - Karachi)

Ans: I would advise him to select Communication Engineering, Electronics or Mechatronics Engineering because these subjects have more prospects in future rather than Chemical or Petroleum Engineering. If he has strong Math and Physics he will be more successful in these subjects.

Q2: I did my FSc pre-medical, BSc in Commerce and Masters in Business Administration with specialisation in finance. I seek your expert advice as my parents are saying do further study like MPhil / PhD in economics. They are suggesting doing this from IBA Karachi. I have some teaching experience too. Please guide. (Azmat Sahotra - Lahore)

Ans: At this stage, the most important thing is work experience instead of planning for any MPhil or a PhD. Practical experience will enable you to make some research around you and interact with relevant people who can help you to focus on subject line that you may choose for research. I’m sure attempting any research as MPhil or PhD will not help at this particular stage.

Q3: I want to be media anchor or lawyer, but my parents guided me to choose Disaster Management. I do not want to do it anymore as I don’t have interest in this subject. Therefore, please suggest what should I do, should I continue this or change the field? (Asif Kaleem - Rawalpindi)

Ans: In my opinion, this is a very important, popular and emerging subject. This subject has very much potential not only in Pakistan but in other countries especially western world too. I don’t see any reason why you can’t successfully complete your degree and still be a media/anchor keeping in view the intelligence that you would be equipped with due to this degree. My recommendation is that right now you continue this degree.

Q4: I regularly read your columns which are always containing very useful information. I’m doing an undergraduate degree and did my A Levels (in Law, World History and Economics). Now thinking of doing CSS and join Foreign Services as a professional career. Please suggest me which bachelor programme I must choose? I want to study in Pakistan (Nafia Nazeer - Multan)

Ans: I suggest a bachelor’s degree with International Relations or Development Studies with Economics. You must increase reading of general IQ books, including newspapers and journals that are published inside Pakistan and across the globe. My best wishes for your success in your CSS.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).