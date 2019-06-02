800 women, children to leave Syrian camp

AIN ISSA, Syria: Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said on Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of Jihadists, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp. The women and children -- all Syrians -- are living among the dregs of the Islamic State group in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people including more than 30,000 Syrians. They will leave on Monday and be "taken to their families" at the request of local Arab tribes, according to Abd al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration’s executive council.