Physician wants permission to examine Nawaz

LAHORE: The personal physician of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has formally requested the Punjab government to allow him to urgently see his patient, the jailed leader, for assessing the deteriorating condition of his multiple life-threatening diseases pertaining to his heart and kidneys.

The physician, Dr Adnan Khan, has written to the authorities, complaining that he had been refused to see his patient in the past few weeks for unknown reasons, which was a violation of the fundamental rights and also amount to disregard to basic human decency. The letter, addressed to the chief secretary, government of Punjab, and its copies sent to home secretary, additional home secretary, health secretary Specialized Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, inspector general of police Punjab, deputy inspector general of police Punjab, and superintendent of the Central Jail, Lahore, requests the permission to see Nawaz Sharif whose worsening health needs immediate medical attention.

Dr Adnan, expressed his inability to emphasize the urgent medical assistance needed by Nawaz Sharif. The letter written in his capacity as personal physician of Nawaz Sharif and chief executive of the Sharif Medical City, stated: “On numerous occasions, I have requested to see Nawaz Sharif in the jail on account of his deteriorating health and life-threatening medical issues, which were declined. I have consistently been refused permission on the ground not known to me. Mr Sharif is suffering from significant critical heart disease and multiple co-morbidities which cannot satisfactorily and sufficiently be dealt with in incarceration. It is, therefore, requested that I be permitted to see Nawaz at the earliest and on a regular basis for medical consultations.”