Driver, gunman of DC injured in accident

KARAK: The official car of deputy commissioner Karak Shahrukh Ali Khan met an accident on the way to Karak near Lachi in Kohat district and his driver and gunman sustained injuries. Police sources said that deputy commissioner Karak was coming to Karak after attending an official meeting at Peshawar when his car met an accident near Lachi in which his driver Umar Ali and gunman Sadique sustained injuries. They were shifted to the divisional headquarters hospital Kohat wherefrom they were referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their serious condition. The deputy commissioner remained safe as he was travelling in another car.