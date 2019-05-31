close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Saudi king demands firm Arab stand against Iran

Top Story

 
June 1, 2019

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Friday ratcheted up the rhetoric against Iran, calling on Arab states to confront its actions after attacks on oil installations sparked fears of a regional conflagration.

The king's remarks came at the start of two back-to-back emergency summits in the holy city of Makkah, which drew near-unanimous support for the Sunni kingdom from Gulf and Arab states — with the exception of Iraq.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story