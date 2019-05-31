Saudi king demands firm Arab stand against Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Friday ratcheted up the rhetoric against Iran, calling on Arab states to confront its actions after attacks on oil installations sparked fears of a regional conflagration.
The king's remarks came at the start of two back-to-back emergency summits in the holy city of Makkah, which drew near-unanimous support for the Sunni kingdom from Gulf and Arab states — with the exception of Iraq.
