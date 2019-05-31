MoU inked to establish entrepreneurial mindset in youth

Islamabad : The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Islamabad and Beaconhouse School System on Friday inked a MoU with the aim to foster and establish entrepreneurial mindset in the young innovators of the country.

MoU documents were exchanged between Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Beaconhouse Group and Parvez Abbasi, Project Director of the NIC. Speaking at the ceremony Nassir Kasuri said ‘Beaconhouse envisages imparting 21st century skills to its students from the very start of their educational journey at schools.

He said that we as educators have the responsibility to nurture and channelize the strength and abilities of our students and for that we need to move away from traditional learning style and focus on more hands on, project based style of learning. This Partnership hopes to develop programmes for the incubation of entrepreneurial mind-set in students.

It is our intention for future to have this collaboration raise the level of success that aspiring entrepreneurs are able to achieve. "We need to bridge the gap between industries and schools as this will foster the commitment to excellence by incubating promising entrepreneurs to contribute to the economy of Pakistan. As a well-established incubation centre, we look forward to introducing our incubatees to the new and exciting opportunities presented by this agreement," he said.