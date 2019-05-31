Three suspected robbers injured, held in encounter

The Malir district police claimed to have arrested three robbers in an injured condition after a shootout late on Tuesday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said a police van of the Quaidabad police station was patrolling in the area when they received information that some armed robbers were robbing citizens near the Staff Ground.

Responding to the information, the police mobile rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the muggers opened fire damaging the van. The police opened fire in retaliation and after a brief encounter arrested Arif Ali, Raja Khan and Saeed Khan in an injured condition. The two were sifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

The police recovered looted valuables and three TT pistols from their possession. They said that the suspects were notorious criminals who were wanted in a number of criminal offenses. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Five suspects held

The West district police arrested five suspects for being involved in street crime and vehicle-lifting cases.

SSP Shaukat Ali Khatian said that five men were arrested by police in separate raids. In the first raid, Maqbool, Naveed, Bilal and Syed Mansoor Ali were arrested by the Surjani Town police. They also recovered two pistols, robbed items and cash from their possession.

In another raid, the Shershah police during patrolling intercepted two motorcyclists and arrested Rizwan while the other managed to escape. A pistol and stolen motorbike, which was lifted from the jurisdiction of the Shershah police station, was recovered from his possession, and three more motorbikes were also recovered on the pointation of the suspect.

The SSP said that Rizwan was previously involved in 10 criminal cases and, during the initial interrogation, he informed the police about his accomplice, Mehboob Gopang, who had been nominated in 27 cases of motorbike thefts. He used to lift motorbikes to make money for his drug addiction.