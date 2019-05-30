Nato Rep in Afghanistan calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Sir Nicholas Kay, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) senior civil representative in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday. Matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
RAWALPINDI: Sir Nicholas Kay, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) senior civil representative in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday. Matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).