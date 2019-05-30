close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

CDA operation in Bara Kahu

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Islamabad: In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and National Highways Authority (NHA) conducted a combined operation at Bahra Kahu along the Murree Road and removed several illegal encroachments from the vicinity.

During this operation, conducted from Dhoke Jelani to Hafiz Kee Juhgee Stop, encroachments including handcarts and stalls were removed from the area. These encroachments which surfaced over the last many years were not only affecting traffic flow but also disturbing the pedestrian movement in the vicinity. Moreover, tourists, commuters using Muree Road to approach Muree Hill station have to face difficulties due to these encroachments and were the main cause of traffic jam in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore