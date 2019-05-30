close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Inter Part-I English paper on June 4

Lahore

May 31, 2019

LAHORE: The English compulsory paper of part-I intermediate annual examination 2019 under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will be held on June 4.

This was stated by Lahore BISE Controller Examination Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said that all arrangements had been completed to conduct the exam and the students had been also informed. The students should reach their respective exam centres half an hour before the start of exam so that they might not face any difficulty, he added.

