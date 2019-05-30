PM to open Allama Iqbal Industrial City in October

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City fully equipped with modern infrastructure during the first week of upcoming October to house foreign and local investors besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), said this while talking to the media here on Thursday. Appreciating economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the incumbent government has focused on the economic growth in the country. With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country s economy which needs to be tapped, he added.

About Allama Iqbal Industrial City, he said this is being constructed near Sahianwala interchange of motorway under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said this new industrial city will provide lucrative jobs to a large number of jobless persons. According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion, he added.