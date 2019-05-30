UBL donates to worthy causes

Karachi: UBL has always strived to consolidate itself as a conscientious and respected corporate citizen. The Bank recognizes its obligation to continuously improve its processes, systems, products and services to create value for the communities it operates in. Through a transparent and prudent sustainability agenda, UBL aims to encourage a positive impact via projects aimed towards the betterment of the environment, consumers, employees, communities and all its stakeholders.

As part of the varied portfolio of institutions and NGOs the bank contributes to, UBL recently donated to several institutions. These included the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation in Karachi for the expansion of their Bilquis Edhi Hospital to 100 beds, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for an MRI Room in their under-construction Karachi hospital, the SOS Children’s Village for construction of an auditorium and science lab in their Khairpur School Project and to the National Institute of Child Health towards the provision of medical equipment for their Neonatal Unit.

These institutions were selected for their credentials and more so for their services to the underprivileged segments of society. UBL has been donating to all these institutions for many years for various worthy projects.***