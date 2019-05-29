Pakistan will stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday categorically said Pakistan would stand with Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to the latter’s sovereignty.

“Pakistan’s sovereignty is linked with the peace and stability of Saudi Arabia. It will stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds,” he said in his meeting with Saudi acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz on the sidelines of the meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Jeddah. Qureshi lauded Saudi Arabia’s mediatory role during the tense situation between Pakistan and India, adding Pakistan would not accept India’s membership of the OIC. He expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for increasing Hajj quota for Pakistanis up to 0.2 million.

Qureshi mentioned the people of Pakistan cherished the visit of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “who won their hearts by announcing release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails”. He requested early completion of formalities for the repatriation of Pakistani inmates. Qureshi also apprised the Saudi minister of the challenges being faced by Pakistani workforce and students in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz thanked Qureshi for his participation in the OIC meeting and assured him that the problems of Pakistani community would be addressed soon.