Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Explosives recovered, one arrested in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

MARDAN: The police claimed to have arrested an accused and seized explosives from the New Barq Goods Transport Adda in the limits of Shergarh Police Station, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a New Barq Goods Transport Adda located near the excise checkpost. The DPO added that the police recovered 25kg explosive materials, 12 dynamites, 50 detonators and 100 meters safety fuse. He said the police also arrested an accused Umar Gul, a resident of Babuzai in Swat district and currently living at Shergarh. The DPO added that Shergarh Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

