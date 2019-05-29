Budget should depict public aspirations: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting held to review the salient features of the annual development programme (ADP) and budgetary proposals for the financial year 2019-20.

The proposals for enhancing the resources for providing basic amenities of life to people on a priority basis were also discussed. During the meeting held on Wednesday, the chief minister directed that the upcoming budget should depict aspirations of the people. He said that more funds would be allocated for the development of the social sector. Resources would be utilised for public welfare and promotion of health, education and agriculture sectors, he added.

The agriculture sector was ignored by the previous government and the farmers remained hostage to an exploitative system whereas the PTI government has protected the farmers’ rights, the CM said.

The growers of wheat and sugarcane have been given the reward of their hard work, he said, adding that agriculture sector was an important part of the budgetary priorities.

He said that public-private partnership would be promoted for encouraging investment and added that an increase in resources was the need of the hour for the projects of national reconstruction.

The meeting was briefed on the budgetary proposals for 2019-20, ADP and increase in resources.

praises student: Usman Buzdar Wednesday congratulated nine-year-old Zaidan Hamid for setting the world record in the field of chemistry.

Zaidan Hamid has proved his abilities by compiling periodic table in the minimum time and brought laurels home. "The nation is proud of the abilities of Zaidan Hamid and the students like him are the symbol of the bright future of the country," he said.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Niaz Ahmad, a famous music composer. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.