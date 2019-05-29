500 cops deployed for security at capital’s shopping centres, main markets

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have deployed 500 policemen at important places, shopping centres, main markets from this week till Chand Rat for the maximum safety and convenience to public.

Eid shopping will be at peak in Capital during the on-going week following which IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have directed to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city.

On their special instructions, police spokesman said that Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal has devised security deputing police contingents at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Police Commandos have been deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the Police Stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas.

More than 500 policemen in form of various teams headed by Zonal DSPs, Inspectors, beat officers will be deployed in the whole districts. In main markets and shopping centres, policemen would perform security duties from 4 pm to 12 am. DSPs will overall supervise security arrangements in their respective areas and report to Zonal SPs.