Lone MMA MPA doesn’t ‘recognise Naqvi as joint leader

of opposition’

By our correspondent

The lone member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the Sindh Assembly, Syed Abdul Rasheed, has declared that he doesn’t recognise Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as joint leader of the opposition in the house.

In this regard, he has sent separate letters (dated 28th May, 2019) to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. A copy of the correspondence has been sent to Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla as well. In the correspondence, the MMA lawmaker said that though he sits on the opposition benches as per the decision of the leadership of his alliance, he does not recognise Naqvi as the joint opposition leader of the opposition in the house.

He requested the speaker and the CM to separately contact him for any matter related to the house or business of the assembly. Rasheed represents the PS-108 constituency comprising Lyari and the adjoining areas.