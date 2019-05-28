KP Food Authority discards adulterated black tea, milk & yogurt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s night squad on Tuesday discarded over 2000 kilograms of adulterated black tea, 500 litres of milk and 300 kilograms of yogurt.

A location in Gulbahar area was identified as an adulterated unit for black tea by the Food Authority’s investigation team. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, the deputy director administration, headed the team. The matter had been under investigation for a week. Night Squad Captain and Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak said the unit was used for colouring and mixing bark with black tea. He said over 2000 kilograms of adulterated black tea was discarded while the accused was handed over to the police and the unit was sealed. Another raid was conducted on a milk shop distribution and over 500 litres of powdered mixed milk and 300 kilograms of yogurt were discarded. Assistant Director Asad Ali said the distributor was mixing skimmed milk in fresh milk and yogurt. The distributor was handed over to police on the spot while distribution was sealed.