Sino-Pak ties to improve: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari Tuesday said that the visit of Chinese vice-president would open new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship. The government was making efforts for improving image of Pakistan in the comity of nations and the world community was expressing its confidence in country's leadership, he said in a statement. He said that Pakistan-China cooperation would bring improvement in various sectors especially the agriculture sector. The minister said that Pakistan also wanted to adopt the agriculture development model of China to enhance its crops produce.