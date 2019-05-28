close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 29, 2019

Sino-Pak ties to improve: minister

National

A
APP
May 29, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari Tuesday said that the visit of Chinese vice-president would open new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship. The government was making efforts for improving image of Pakistan in the comity of nations and the world community was expressing its confidence in country's leadership, he said in a statement. He said that Pakistan-China cooperation would bring improvement in various sectors especially the agriculture sector. The minister said that Pakistan also wanted to adopt the agriculture development model of China to enhance its crops produce.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan