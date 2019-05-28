Sindh to pass three more laws with focus on women’s rights

Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party will introduce three more laws in the financial year 2019-20 to serve the interest of the people of Sindh in the best possible manner.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the fulfillment of women’s right was being given prime importance in introducing three more laws in Sindh. He said a new law would be adopted to introduce the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Card Scheme to lend financial support to the women farmers of the province.

He said that another law would be passed to commence a reproductive health programme in the province for safeguarding the health of women as such a scheme would be first of its kind in the entire country.

The third law would be passed by the Sindh Assembly for the sake of general food security of the people of Sindh, he added. Barrister Wahab said the Sindh Assembly had passed a record number of bills in the last six years, keeping in view the mission of the Peoples Party to fulfil the public interest. He said the PPP’s Sindh government would continue its mission to serve the masses as per the direction of the party leadership.