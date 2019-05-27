Soldier martyred in N Waziristan check post attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Terrorists raided Makki Garh Post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, the ISPR said. Troops at the check post effectively repulsed attack. In exchange of fire, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat. On other hand, during patrolling in Boya area where on Sunday an Army post was attacked by a group, five dead bodies with bullet wounds have been found from a nullah approximately 1.5 Kilometres away from Khar Kamar post. Identification of dead bodies was in process.
