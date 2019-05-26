Islamabad win Neymar Jr Futsal Int’l title

LAHORE: Islamabad Futsal team defeated Lahore in the final of Neymar Jr Futsal International Tournament and qualified for 5th Neymar Jr Futsal Championship scheduled to be played in Brazil.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized the Neymar Jr Futsal International Tournament with the collaboration of ‘Red Bull’ at Punjab Stadium from May 21 to 25, 2019. Over 300 teams participated in the tournament played under floodlights. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Coordinator of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq distributed prizes at the closing ceremony.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq, in his message said that private sector had a crucial role in the growth of sports. “Private sector must collaborate with govt in the field of sports. In this way players will get modern sports facilities”. He said Sports Board Punjab organized first tournament as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. “We will hold more events in future with the collaboration of private sector”. Malik Umer Farooq thanked DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for making excellent arrangements for the tournament.