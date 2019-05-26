Rain washes out World Cup warm-ups

LONDON: World Cup warm-up matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa and West Indies were both abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

Pakistan against Bangladesh in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan begin their campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday. Bangladesh’s first match is against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

In Bristol, South Africa had reached 55-0 before play was halted for the first time as rain began to fall. Although there were two more brief interludes when play was able to resume, the match was eventually called off.

South Africa had scored 95-0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37. The bad weather was frustrating for South Africa, who are scheduled to play hosts England in the World Cup’s opening match at the Oval on Thursday.