close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 27, 2019

Rain washes out World Cup warm-ups

Sports

AFP
May 27, 2019

LONDON: World Cup warm-up matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa and West Indies were both abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

Pakistan against Bangladesh in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pakistan begin their campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday. Bangladesh’s first match is against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

In Bristol, South Africa had reached 55-0 before play was halted for the first time as rain began to fall. Although there were two more brief interludes when play was able to resume, the match was eventually called off.

South Africa had scored 95-0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37. The bad weather was frustrating for South Africa, who are scheduled to play hosts England in the World Cup’s opening match at the Oval on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports