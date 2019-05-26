close
Mon May 27, 2019
AFP
May 27, 2019

Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend championship lead

Sports

AFP
May 27, 2019

MONACO: Lewis Hamilton resisted intense race-long pressure on Sunday to secure a narrow, dramatic and emotional victory for a mourning Mercedes in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader, who came home less than a second ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, said he survived the Dutchman’s late attacks by “fighting with the spirit of Niki (Lauda)”.

He lifted his red helmet in tribute to the three-time champion Austrian and non-executive chairman of Mercedes who died on Monday. Verstappen, who was involved a pit-lane collision during the race, was classified fourth after taking a five-second penalty. This elevated Sebastian Vettel to second for Ferrari and lifted the luckless Valtteri Bottas to third.

“Lewis, it’s James... Incredible drive,” said Mercedes’ strategist James Vowles before team boss Toto Wolff told him: “That was for Niki.”

“That was the hardest race I think I’ve had,” said Hamilton. “I was fighting with the spirit of Niki. He’s been truly an influential person in our team and we miss him.”It was Hamilton’s third win in Monaco and the 77th of his career, opening up a clear lead ahead of Bottas in the drivers title race.

