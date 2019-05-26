close
Mon May 27, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 27, 2019

CS lauds private hospital for charitable services

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan has lauded the Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital for charitable services it has been offering to the children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia disorders since 2006.

He expressed these views while visiting the Hamza Foundation Peshawar, said a press release. The senior official appreciated the free services to thousands of poor patients affected by blood genetic disorder. He said the Hamza Foundation was assisting the government with meagre resources and public support, which was highly commendable. He committed to extending all support to help Hamza Foundation’s humanitarian cause for a maximum extension of its charitable services for the benefits of thalassemia and haemophilia patients. Muhammad Saleem Khan also visited various sections, which included modern laboratory and blood transfusion ward of Hamza Foundation.

