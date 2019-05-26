157 criminals held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 157 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs13 million from them, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 30 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 36 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs12 million including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 30 absconders during the same period while 12 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities and 3610 kilograms hashish, 430 grams heroin, five grams ice and seven wine bottles were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 17 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols, three Kalashnikovs and 135 rounds from them.

Moreover, Police nabbed 62 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such activities would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.