Cops involved in humiliating journalist’s family held

Rawalpindi : The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, has ordered on Sunday, registration of first information report (FIR) against the police officials involved in ransacking house of senior journalist, Shahid Sultan, Staff Reporter of Daily Jang in thick of Thursday night, the police sources said.

An armed police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Banni Police Station, Sub Inspector Ahsan Kiani, jumped in the house of Shahid Sultan at around 2:30 am on Thursday, stormed into rooms, rummaged through the house, took entire family hostage humiliated and threatened them at gun point, the police, quoting the written statement of the victim, said.

After the police have thoroughly abused and terrorised the family, including young girls and the mother, they realised that they had made a mistake and left the house without even offering a word of apology to the terror-struck family.

Shahid Sultan told this scribe that after appearing of this report in ‘The News’ and Daily Jang, the police authorities contacted him and informed that the chief minister Punjab and inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab have taken notice on mistreatment of the police. They asked the CPO Rawalpindi to take action against the police officials caused bad impact of the police.

After the preliminary investigation, the authorities have decided to register FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident, the police said.