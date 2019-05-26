Excessive use of smartphoneputs children’s health at risk

Islamabad: Excessive use of smartphone is dangerous for children’s health and may cause cancer, tumour such as glioma and acoustic neuroma as brain tissue of children absorbed about two times more microwave radiations than that of adults and the bone marrow of children soak up 10 times more radiation.

Talking to this agency, Dr Ikram ul Haq, said low intelligence quotient and improper mental growth in children, sleep deprivation, brain tumours and psychiatric diseases were caused by excessive use of phones.

He said according to the recent research the excessive use of phones had an adverse effect on our body, especially on the growing skulls of children, toddlers and teenagers and it could trigger the development of brain cancer in future.

He said cell phones have non-ionising radiations. Many researches proved that children and unborn babies do face a greater risk for bodily damage that resulted from microwave radiations given off by wireless devices.

The rate of microwave radiations absorption was higher in children than adults because their brain tissues were more absorbent, their skulls are thinner and their relative size was smaller, he added.

Talking about preventive measures, Dr Ikram said although wireless devices were now part of our everyday life, but they could be used in a manner that is safe enough.