Rs281,600 fine slapped on 107 profiteers in Pindi

Rawalpindi: In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines amounting to Rs281,600 on 107 profiteers while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

The ACs and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted 291 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.