Heatwave to continue in most country, says Met

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in Bagrote, Gilgit, Chillas, Astore, Bunji and Kalam. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 38.4°C and minimum was 22.3°C.