Three brothers killed over property dispute in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Three brothers, including a superintendent of Frontier Corps (FC) were gunned down by armed men in Ali Shah Kalle area of Charsadda on Sunday.

Police said that three armed men barged into the Hujra of the rivals with whom they were in dispute over property ownership and opened straight fire at the three brothers present there. Three brothers, including an FC superintendent, were killed in the firing. The attackers escaped the scene after committing the triple murder. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police, after registering a case against the assailants, started raids for their arrest.