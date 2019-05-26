close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Man injured by suspected robbers in Korangi

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

A man was injured in a firing incident in the Korangi area. The incident took place near the Al Khidmat Hospital in Korangi No. 3 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The injured was later identified as 28-year-old Abid Abdur Rasheed. SHO Shakeel Khan said unidentified persons riding a motorcycle attempted to intercept him with the intention to rob him.

The SHO said that the man did not stop and instead tried to escape, because of which the suspects opened fire on him and injured him. The suspects, however, managed to escape from the scene.

Three ‘robbers’ arrested

Three alleged members of a gang involved in various cases of street crime were arrested on Sunday. According to police, the suspects were arrested after a raid was conducted in the Jahanabad area of Pak Colony on a tip-off.

They said the arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Aziz, Allah Bakhsh and Aslam, adding that the police managed to arrest them with the help of CCTV footage. The officials said the gang members had been involved in various cases of street crime and robberies, adding that the arrested suspects had also been arrested in the past in various cases of street crime, robberies and murders. Police also claimed to have recovered weapon and ammunition from the suspects’ possession. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi