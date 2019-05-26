Man injured by suspected robbers in Korangi

A man was injured in a firing incident in the Korangi area. The incident took place near the Al Khidmat Hospital in Korangi No. 3 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The injured was later identified as 28-year-old Abid Abdur Rasheed. SHO Shakeel Khan said unidentified persons riding a motorcycle attempted to intercept him with the intention to rob him.

The SHO said that the man did not stop and instead tried to escape, because of which the suspects opened fire on him and injured him. The suspects, however, managed to escape from the scene.

Three ‘robbers’ arrested

Three alleged members of a gang involved in various cases of street crime were arrested on Sunday. According to police, the suspects were arrested after a raid was conducted in the Jahanabad area of Pak Colony on a tip-off.

They said the arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Aziz, Allah Bakhsh and Aslam, adding that the police managed to arrest them with the help of CCTV footage. The officials said the gang members had been involved in various cases of street crime and robberies, adding that the arrested suspects had also been arrested in the past in various cases of street crime, robberies and murders. Police also claimed to have recovered weapon and ammunition from the suspects’ possession. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigation is under way.