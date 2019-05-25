Firdous for forensic audit of NAB chairman’s video

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday suggested a forensic audit of the NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s video posted on the social media.

In a tweet, she said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had alleged that the video leak of NAB chairman was a tactic of the prime minister to blackmail the anti-graft body.

Dr. Awan maintained that the PPP leader was hurling baseless allegations at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a bid to hide rampant corruption, mismanagement and poor governance of the PPP government in Sindh. Referring to the past governments of PPP and PML-N, the special assistant contended that the incumbent government was trying to heal the wounds inflicted on the economy by the past governments.

“The present government is geared up to pull the economy out of vortex. The economy was in a very bad shape because of the loot and plunder done by the past rulers and their bad policies are responsible for this situation,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s was leading a struggle to eliminate the exploitative system and personality cult imposed on the people of Punjab for decades.

She said the Punjab’s Growth Strategy 2023 was an important step towards achieving the mission and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Special focus would be put on decreasing poverty, development of backward areas, progress in agriculture, eradication of unemployment, supply of clean drinking water and provision of education and health facilities,” she said.

She said Shehbaz Sharif’s performance was limited to the headlines of television channels and advertisements in newspapers.

She said the fruits of development through the Growth Strategy 2023 would reach every citizen of the Punjab soon. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also visited the residence of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole with him the death of his son Usama Qamar.

She was accompanied by the Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari.

She said, “ We all share grief of the Kaira family on the sad death of Usama.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Usama with a high place in the Jannah and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the tragic loss with fortitude.