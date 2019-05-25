CM directs Auqaf Deptt to prepare plan for paying prayer leaders

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Auqaf Department to prepare a complete case for provision of stipends to prayer leaders under a plan that would be included in the next fiscal budget.

The chief minister approved in principle the conferring of deputy administrator powers of the Auqaf Department to assistant commissioners and said the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of the department by undertaking timely and efficient measures. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to reclaim the lands of Auqaf Department, which have been illegally possessed by land grabbing mafias, in addition to perusal of cases in courts and full-fledged action against encroachments. Addressing a meeting on the performance review of the Auqaf Department, the chief minister stated that complete plan with procedures for selection and provision of stipends to prayer leaders in the province, as per decision of the previous government, should be finalised within one month for onward submission to and approval of the provincial cabinet.

The meeting was also attended by CM’s advisor on merged areas Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, CM’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, SSU chief Sahibzada Saeed, secretary Auqaf and other officials.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the ongoing activities, responsibilities, capacity, budget and related activities of the department. The chief minister was informed that the Auqaf Department has been working for the protection of Waqaf lands (donated lands) including lands donated for mosques, graveyards, madrassas and shrines, in addition to working towards achieving interfaith and religious harmony and protection of the rights of minorities. The chief minister was informed that recently the department has taken measures for introduction and provision of technical education to students in Madrassas in collaboration with TTEVTA

The meeting was informed that under the minorities chapter of the department, steps were taken for protection of their rights, their welfare, communication with the federal government for their rights and welfare and holding meetings of the minority communities at provincial and district level.