Care for Karachi

Karachi is not only one of the most important cosmopolitans of the world but also the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Being the most populated city of Pakistan, it demands extra care and planning in which is unfortunately missing at the moment.

The city faces a severe water crisis, which if not managed could lead to violence in Karachi’s worst hit areas. Thus, the issue demands immediate attention from the ruling government. Air pollution is an additional issue. Uncontrollable transport poses one of the greatest problems to the city. The water and sewerage board Karachi is perhaps at its worst these days. It is unable to widen the strength of its water supply network. Land mafias with political support continue to be a threat. Ill-planned and neglected policies account for all the above mentioned problems. Now the government needs to show its sincerity to find out the solution to these long-existing problems.

Sunila Hanif (Karachi)