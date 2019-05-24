15 students die in India fire

AHMEDABAD, India: At least 15 students died Friday in a fire in a building in India housing a college, officials said, with images showing people jumping to escape the blaze. "The students lost their life both because of the fire and jumping out of the building," Deepak Sapthaley, a fire official in the western city of Surat, told AFP. Ten of them died from the jump and five from the fire, with up to 20 being treated in hospital, he said. The images showed blazing orange flames and black smoke billowing out of the building.