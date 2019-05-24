Steps taken to facilitate people in Ramazan

MARDAN: The district administration has taken several steps to provide relief and better facilities to people in Ramazan.

“Teams visit bazaars in the district and check the price and quality of daily use commodities,” a senior officer said. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir, while briefing the media, said the administration was trying to ensure the provision of quality commodities to the masses under one roof in Sasta bazaars at low prices, monitoring the morning auction of perishable items in markets and regulating rates of commodities in bazaars throughout the district. “The fruit and vegetable markets and bidding are monitored on a daily basis, which has controlled prices to a great extent,” the official said.