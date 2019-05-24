Meeting of safe city officials held

Islamabad : The competent authority had constituted a committee for third party validation gap to analysis and suggest way forward for smooth operation of safe city Islamabad.

First meeting in this regard was held at the office of DG Safe City. The meeting was attended by DIG ICT Police (DG Safe City) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, PD Safe City, Islamabad, Kashan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), Lahore, Akbar Nasir Khan, DG NADRA HQs Dr. Tahir Akram, Director (IT) ICT Police Saleem Raza Sheikh and NITB, Islamabad.

The committee deliberated upon revalidation and gap analysis of safe city Islamabad. The meeting also pondered over the quality and quantity of all equipment/facilities available at safe city. The committee shall submit its report before 27 May 2019.