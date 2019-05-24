Australian high commissioner bids farewell

Islamabad : To bid farewell to colleagues and friends, the high commissioner of Australia, Margaret Adamson and spouse Marek Krol hosted an after ‘Iftar’ reception at their residence. The event was held in the spacious lawns of their residence; the weather was perfect and the guest list just long enough for those attending the reception to interact with each other and have pleasant conversations. While goodbyes, no matter for whatever reason, leave you with a low feeling, this evening celebrated Margaret Adamson’s popularity and friendly attitude, although with regret that she is leaving.

After all the guests had arrived and finished meeting and greeting each other, deputy high commissioner, Brek Batley addressing the gathering paid tribute to the diplomatic skills of his boss; the friendly manner in which she interacted with members of the high commission and the high standards she expected of them. There were a few light hearted remarks to keep the guests smiling before he handed the mic over to the hostess.

There is a saying that ‘a diplomat thinks a lot before saying nothing’ but Margaret Adamson said a lot and it was complimentary and heartwarming! Thanking her guests for accepting her invitation, she first spoke about how Australia and Pakistan enjoy a long-standing, strong and growing relationship underpinned by deepening people-to-people links; the good bilateral relations between the two countries and how they had continued to improve over the years - the ongoing projects in many fields in which both countries are collaborating, especially agriculture - the official part of her speech. What touched the hearts of Pakistanis who were present was the fact that she had high words of praise, not only about Pakistan’s beauty and tourism potential but about the people; the warm hospitality and generosity she experienced wherever she went and how she and her family had enjoyed travelling around the country. “We were lucky to have been posted here,” she said, “and I and my family who visited in turn, carry back fond memories of our stay.” She concluded by thanking members of the high commission for their support; the household staff including the gardeners, for making their lives comfortable and their ‘home’ a cozy place to live in and the security team for keeping then safe.

Marek Krol - who represented his wife at many events when she was too busy to attend - was always friendly and approachable. He too thanked everyone and said he would remember the time spent in Pakistan where he had garnered many good memories.