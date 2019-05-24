QAU marks biodiversity day

Islamabad : In connection with the International Biodiversity Day a seminar ‘Our Biodiversity, Our Food and Our Health’ followed by student poster competition was held at Quaid-i-Azam University. The event was organized by the Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University urged students to understand the impotence of biodiversity and handover clean and green planet to the future generations.

He stressed the need for comprehensive collaboration among policymakers, development sector and academia to save the environment and minimize the biodegradation.