Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Rains turn weather chilly

Islamabad

Islamabad: Amid the rising temperatures, the heavy downpour coupled with strong winds brought the chill back on Thursday afternoon.

Though the rain, which began after 'Asar' and lasted until 'Maghrib', turned the weather pleasant in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the traffic on many roads was found to be in a mess.

Tailbacks were seen in many areas, especially in Rawalpindi, where the cops struggled to regulate the movement of vehicles due to the faulty traffic signals.

Things were the worst at the arteries, which are under construction or are being repaired.

The road users, especially motorcyclists and commuters, complained that Islamabad was the beautiful and it got even more beautiful when it rained but whenever it rained, roads became messy.

