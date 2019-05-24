close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Demonstration against illegal occupation of ground in Korangi

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

KARACHI: The residents and sports fraternity of Korangi Number 5 protested on Friday against the illegal occupation of a sports ground by “some builders”.

Because of the protest, the flow of traffic was disturbed for quite some time. The demonstrators holding placards against the encroachers shouted slogans against the illegal occupants and demanded that the authorities get the land vacated.

MPA Sindh Assembly Hashim Raza, vice chairman Korangi town Syed Ahmer Ali, JI leader Jameel Ahmed and a PTI leader spoke on the occasion to the demonstrators. The said that the Korangi residents would not tolerate the encroachment as it would deprive the youngsters of the area of opportunities for healthy activities.

