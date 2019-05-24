‘Rs5 billion being spent to promote tourism in Mansehra’

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would spend Rs5 billion to build infrastructure to promote tourism in Mansehra district.

"I have been visiting this picturesque district to explore more tourist attractions. We will build roads and install chairlifts to attract more tourists," Provincial Minister Tourism for Tourism and Archaeology Muhammad Atif Khan told reporters at Shinkiari on Friday.

Muhammad Atif, who is also holding the office of the senior minister, is on a four-day visit to Mansehra on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He visited tourist's resort of Shogran and other destinations along with Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai and PTI lawmakers. The minister said the government wanted to attract tourists from within the country and abroad that could only be possible when infrastructure was developed.