Rains turn weather chilly in capital

Islamabad: Amid the rising temperatures, the heavy downpour coupled with strong winds brought the chill back on Thursday afternoon. Though the rain, which began after 'Asar' and lasted until 'Maghrib', turned the weather pleasant in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the traffic on many roads was found to be in a mess.

Tailbacks were seen in many areas, especially in Rawalpindi, where the cops struggled to regulate the movement of vehicles due to the faulty traffic signals.

Things were the worst at the arteries, which are under construction or are being repaired. The road users, especially motorcyclists and commuters, complained that Islamabad was the beautiful and it got even more beautiful when it rained but whenever it rained, roads became messy.

They said things were even worse in Rawalpindi mainly due to potholed roads, faulty drainage system, and faulty traffic lights. The doctors welcomed the rainfall saying it will end health problems caused by the dry spell like throat and chest infections, flu and fever.